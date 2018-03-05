Central Coast 12-year-old stabs, seriously injures classmate with kitchen knife

A Monterey County student is recovering in the hospital after a fellow student stabbed him in the chest Monday morning.

North Monterey County Middle School in Castroville went into lockdown around 8:30 a.m. after reports that a male 12-year-old stabbed a fellow student, also 12, in the school’s quad, according to a KSBW 8 report. The quad appears to have been full of students at the time.

Monterey County sheriff’s deputies told KSBW that after the stabbing, the assailant threatened to stab other classmates if they came near him.

According to KSBW, a school staff member tackled the boy and he was taken into custody. It is unclear what the boy’s motives were. No further information was immediately available.

The victim was flown to a Bay Area trauma center, where his injuries — originally characterized as “life threatening” — were upgraded to stable.