Arroyo Grande man arrested after witness saw him hide a gun in the bushes, police say

An Arroyo Grande man was arrested Saturday after a witness saw him hide what turned out to be a firearm in some bushes, according to a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
At about 8:35 a.m., an Arroyo Grande resident called police, saying they saw a man taking a box out of his car and hiding it into some bushes near a home, police said. When officers arrived on scene, they found a firearm in the bushes.
Another neighborhood resident gave officers more information on the man and told them he was “acting suspicious” in a nearby neighborhood, police said.
Based on that information, officers found both the man, 29-year-old Pooyan Eslambolipour, and his vehicle and arrested him following a brief foot chase, police said.
After police arrested Eslambolipour, they discovered multiple stolen items in his car related to vehicle burglaries in the Buellton area, police said.
Eslambolipour was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of stolen property and 17 counts of being a “prohibited person” owning or possessing ammunition, according to jail records.
Arroyo Grande police said Eslambolipour also has an outstanding felony warrant for possession of stolen property and is also suspected of being a felon committing a crime while out on bail.
Eslambolipour is being held at the jail in lieu of $120,000 bail, according to jail records.
