Santa Maria men arrested after police find more than an ounce of meth

Two Santa Maria men were arrested Tuesday after authorities seized more than an ounce of methamphetamine from a residence in the 1300 block of Solomon Road, officials said.
Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant after investigating methamphetamine trafficking in the Santa Maria Valley/Orcutt area, according to a news release.
Zachary Lockett, 21, and Gavin Schwartz, 63, were arrested on suspicion of possession methamphetamine for sale. Lockett also had an outstanding probation warrant, the release said.
Both men were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. Locket is being held without bail, and Schwartz is being held on $100,000 bail.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
