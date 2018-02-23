Police use pepper spray to arrest two transients barricaded in vacant Paso home

Paso Robles police arrested two transients who hid inside a vacant home and refused to come out until being pepper sprayed Friday afternoon, officials say.
Officers received a report of suspicious people loitering around an empty home that is for sale in the 1000 block of Caddie Lane at 12:10 p.m., according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found the garage door open with personal items scattered around the door. The officers heard people running through the house and up to the second floor, “where it sounded like they were barricading themselves inside one of the rooms,” the release said.
The two suspects also abandoned their dog as they fled deeper inside the home and eventually into the attic, police said.
Officers then surrounded them home, closed off the street and notified neighbors to stay in their homes.
The California Highway Patrol helicopter H-70, the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services, SLO Ambulance, SLO County Animal Services Division and a PRPD K9 unit also responded to the scene.
When the two transients did not respond to police, officers deployed chemical agents (pepper spray) into the attic space. The suspects surrendered to officers without further incident at 2:07 p.m.
Thomas Andersen, 31, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a felony warrant.
Denise Macarthur, 31, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and a felony warrant.
Both were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. No officers were injured during the incident.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464, or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
