Man killed by Chumash Casino security stole taser, used it against guard, police say

The Santa Barbara man who was shot and killed Tuesday after an altercation with security officers at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez reportedly stole a security guard’s taser and used it against him before being fatally shot, officials said Friday.
Jose Guido, 37, had been permanently banned from the property in November 2017 and was trespassing when he was contacted by security guards about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
When Guido was told to leave the resort’s parking structure, a struggle ensued and he was able to obtain a security guard’s taser and use it against him, the release said. The security officer subsequently shot Guido three times, causing fatal injuries.
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday and confirmed Guido died as a result of gunshot wounds, the release said. An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and lab results.
Officials said the incident is still under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
