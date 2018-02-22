More Videos

Firefighters clear trees after the Hill Fire tore through an area east of Santa Margarita on June 26 and 27, 2017. Three structures were destroyed, including this home on Stagecoach Canyon Road. Joe Johnston The Tribune
Firefighters clear trees after the Hill Fire tore through an area east of Santa Margarita on June 26 and 27, 2017. Three structures were destroyed, including this home on Stagecoach Canyon Road. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Crime

Santa Margarita man pleads not guilty to wildfire that burned down actor Johnny Galecki’s home

By Matt Fountain

mfountain@thetribunenews.com

February 22, 2018 04:22 PM

A Santa Margarita resident pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge alleging he caused the Hill Fire, which burned about 1,600 acres just outside the small North County community between Parkhill and Huer Huero Road in June.

The fire destroyed four homes, including one owned by “Big Bang Theory” actor Johnny Galecki.

Last month, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed a single misdemeanor charge of recklessly causing a fire of a structure or forest against David Lynn Macagni, 75, who lives on Parkhill Road. Macagni is listed on Megan’s Law sex offender registry.

David Lynn Macagni, 75, of Santa Margarita.
Megan’s Law registry

Cal Fire announced in a July news release that the agency’s preliminary findings indicated the Hill Fire was unintentionally started by a vehicle fire that spread to nearby vegetation. Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth did not immediately respond late Thursday to a request for further information about the case.

The misdemeanor charge carries a sentence of up to one year in County Jail and a $1,000 fine. It was not clear Thursday how much monetary damage the Hill Fire caused.

The fire broke out June 26 near Parkhill Road and Rue de Leon and quickly burned across the dry brush, claiming 1,200 acres by the next morning.

By the time it was extinguished three days later, the fire had destroyed four structures, including the ranch home of Galecki, who plays Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on “Big Bang Theory” and was a regular on the sitcom “Roseanne.”

Despite the loss, Galecki posted a picture on Instagram thanking Cal Fire firefighters for their service.

Macagni is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on April 11.

Galecki capture
Actor Johnny Galecki posted a picture on Instagram thanking Cal Fire firefighters for their service after he lost his home in last summer’s Hill Fire outside of Santa Margarita.
Instagram

Dennis Radke was trying help protect the property of his boss with resident Forrest Scott off Huer Huero Road when they were nearly overtaken by the fast-moving flames of the Hill Fire, east of Santa Margarita on Monday, June 26, 2017. After a heart-pound Joe JohnstonThe Tribune

Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1

