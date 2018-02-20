Man shot, killed during fight at Chumash Casino identified

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday in an altercation with a security officer at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
Authorities said the man killed was 37-year-old Jose Guido of Santa Barbara, and his next of kin has been notified, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, officials said, and additional information will be released when it becomes available.
The incident occurred behind the resort near a parking structure about 2:15 a.m., according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Guido was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the security officer involved in the shooting will not be released because the incident is an active investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said in an earlier news release.
Noozhawk editor Tom Bolton contributed to this report.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
