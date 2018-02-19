Gabriel Campos-Lopez, Ramiro Morales Buenrostro and Pedro Morales Abotye.
Crime

3 Santa Maria men arrested on suspicion of having sex with a minor

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

February 19, 2018 08:31 PM

The Santa Maria Police Department has arrested three men for unlawful sex with a minor at a local motel after an investigation pointed officers to a potential human trafficking case in the city.

According to a news release, officers came into contact with the three Santa Maria men — Gabriel Campos-Lopez, 51; Pedro Morales Abotye, 57; and Ramiro Morales Buenrostro, 37 — and an unnamed juvenile victim while investigating a case that involved prostitution. Detectives were notified and the department opened a case into potential human trafficking.

All three were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of unlawful intercourse with a minor; Buenrostro faces an additional charge of oral copulation with a minor; and Abotye faces charges of rape and pimping of a minor.

According to the release, the juvenile was secured and provided with various services.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

