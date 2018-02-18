Lucio Merino Cervantes, 24, is suspected of stabbing a man outside of a liquor store in the 3300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles on Saturday night.
Paso Robles police ask for help finding stabbing suspect

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

February 18, 2018 12:40 PM

Paso Robles police are asking for the public’s help finding a 24-year-old Paso Robles man suspected of stabbing another man Saturday night.

Twin Cities Community Hospital staff reported the stabbing to police about 8:20 p.m., when the stabbing victim came to the hospital for treatment, according to a news release.

The victim and witnesses told police that Lucio Merino Cervantes stabbed the victim earlier in the evening, while several men fought in front of a liquor store on the 3300 block of Spring Street, police said.

Witnesses told police Cervantes fled along with two unidentified men in a dark-colored sedan, according to a news release.

Police said the stabbing does not appear to be gang-related, but investigators are still looking into the incident to determine what caused the fight.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. People wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867 or text “SLOTIPS” plus a message to 274637.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

