Paso student who said he wanted school ‘shot up’ is not a threat, police say

A Lewis Middle School student who said he “wanted the place shot up” has been left to face school district administrative action after Paso Robles police found his remarks “did not rise to a criminal level.”

Police investigated the remark, made Thursday, and met with the student and his parents; the student’s name and age have not been released.

“The student told investigators he was frustrated after having difficulty in class Thursday and made a horrible decision when he said he ‘wanted the place shot up,’ ” according to a Saturday statement from the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police referred the matter to school district officials and will not seek a criminal complaint.

The Lewis Middle School student’s remarks were similar to threatening remarks against Paso Robles High School made on Snapchat in October 2017. Police also found that those remarks did not to rise to the level of a criminal threat.

“We would like to remind everyone, ‘If you see something (or, as in this case hear something), say something,” the statement concluded.