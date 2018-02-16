Crime

Teens detained after firing BB gun at intersection in Los Osos, officials say

By Lucas Clark

February 16, 2018 08:54 PM

Three people were temporarily detained after two of them allegedly fired a BB gun from inside a parked car at the intersection of Clark Valley and Los Osos Valley roads in Los Osos on Friday, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:43 p.m. after receiving a report that someone was sitting inside a parked car with a rifle pointed out the window and firing toward an open field, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was located in the Los Osos area and deputies initiated a high-risk stop because of the potential presence of a rifle inside the car, the release said.

Officials determined it was a BB gun, the release said. The two juvenile subjects who fired the weapon will be charged on suspicion of discharging a BB gun in a grossly negligent manner.

They were later released to their parents, the release said. The adult inside the vehicle, 18-year-old Tre Rea, was not arrested.

