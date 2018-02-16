Vandenberg Middle School student makes bomb threat on field trip

A Vandenberg Middle School student made a bomb threat on Thursday while on a field trip to Santa Barbara, prompting a canine sweep of the bus and the school.

The student issued the threat at 9 a.m. while on a Lompoc Unified School District bus, according to 2nd Lt. Amy Rasmussen of Vandenberg Air Force Base. The school’s campus is located on base property, although it’s outside the main gate.

The base’s Security Forces and the California Highway Patrol were notified and student safety precautions were taken, Rasmussen said in a statement.

The Security Force conducted canine sweeps of the bus and the school but didn’t find any explosive devices.

The students resumed their field trip and the student who made the threat was “dealt with appropriately,” according to a letter written by Principal Joel Jory that was sent to district parents after the incident.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully contributed to this story.