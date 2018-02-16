Parents pull kids from Santa Maria High after student posts gun photo, writes ‘F--- it!’

Update: 1 p.m.

A second Santa Maria High School student was investigated this week for a concerning social media post sent out Thursday on Snapchat that made reference to the Florida mass shooting, according to Santa Maria police.

That student, a ninth-grader, allegedly posted two screenshots Thursday morning that drew the attention of other students who reported them to school officials.

“There were two screenshots, including one of a depiction of a shooting in Florida with his caption saying something like “This makes my day a whole better,” and another that stated something to the effect of “Wait until we see something like this in Santa Maria on your mom’s TV,’” said Santa Maria police Lt. Russell Mengel.

Police interviewed the student and his parents.

Neither that student nor a second Santa Maria High student, a 12th-grader — who allegedly posted to social media at 11 p.m. Thursday with an image of a handgun and the caption “F--- it!” — will face criminal charges, Mengel said. Police investigated the second incident Thursday night and into Friday morning after being alerted by a 911 call.

“The law of criminal threats is pretty specific and they didn’t cross that threshold,” Mengel said. “We reviewed the two incidents with the District Attorney’s Office. We applaud the community for notifying us and allowing us to respond to this quickly.”

Both students, however, will face pending school disciplinary action ranging from suspension to expulsion, said Kenny Klein, a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

The students aren’t being named, and their disciplinary histories aren’t being discussed because of school confidentiality considerations, Klein said. Both are minors.

Klein added that Santa Maria High teachers spoke with students Friday in classes about appropriate social media use and reporting concerning behaviors. Students also undergo awareness training on social media use during the course of the school year.

Klein said he didn’t know how many students were pulled out of school by their parents Friday, but that the school didn’t issue any evacuations.

“My kid is in school today,” Mengel said. “It’s as safe as it can be. We try to mitigate any risk as best we can, but of course events that are tragic are not always forecasted.”

Mengel said the incidents are a good reminder to teens who may be joking to be aware of legal and school administrative consequences when they post on social media.

“Students who do this as a joke or a jest may be looking at criminal charges or expulsion from their schools,” Mengel said.

Original story:

Santa Maria High School parents pulled their kids out of class Friday morning after a student posted an image of a handgun and the caption “F--- it!!” on social media.

Law enforcement was called out to investigate and located the student, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Mark Richardson said in a statement.

The suspected weapon was identified as a replica BB gun pistol and Santa Maria Police are dealing the student accordingly, Richardson said.

The student was not identified nor was any arrest or disciplinary action announced in the statement.

“Regardless, the district and law enforcement take all of these matters seriously and will take appropriate legal and disciplinary action,” Richard said.

Soon after word of the threat spread, dozens of parents lined up in front of Santa Maria High School to remove their children from class early.

The incident comes in the wake of Wedneday’s mass shooting in Florida where 17 people were gunned down at a high school in Broward County, allegedly by a former student. The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, has reportedly confessed to the shootings.

Authorities have called for people to report any suspicious activities as soon as possible.