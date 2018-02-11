Police ask for help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Paso stabbing

A man was stabbed by a relative in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon, and police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.
About 1:40 p.m., police received a report of two men involved in a physical fight in the 3100 block of Spring Street, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.
When they arrived, officers found a man with a stab wound in his lower left back. The suspect, 36-year-old Samuel Joel Maduena, fled the scene before police arrived, officials said.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police said. The stabbing was an “isolated incident,” according to police.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Maduena.
Maduena is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing about 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and several tattoos on his face and neck, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweater and blue jeans. He left the scene in a black 2011 four-door Honda Accord with California license plate number 6PTW612.
Police say Maduena should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments