Middle school teacher resigns after charge of lewd conduct at Cal Poly library

A Guadalupe Union School District teacher accused of committing a lewd act in the Cal Poly library resigned from his job last month.

James Robert Ungricht, charged in San Luis Obispo Superior Court with one misdemeanor count of lewd conduct in a public place, tendered his resignation to the school district board of trustees at its Jan. 10 meeting. He had been on administrative leave as a result of the charge.

Ungricht taught math at Kermit McKenzie Junior High School.

University police arrested Ungricht, a student in Cal Poly’s School of Education, on Oct. 18, 2017, after receiving a report he allegedly was involved in lewd acts in the university library on Oct. 3. While Cal Poly initially implemented a stay-away order against Ungricht, spokesman Matt Lazier said the order has now expired. Lazier said he could not comment on Ungricht’s student status.

Ungricht has pleaded not guilty to the offense. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of less than a year in jail.