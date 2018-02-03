Paso Robles police looking for 2 women suspected of using counterfeit money

Paso Robles police are asking for the public’s help in locating two women who are suspected of passing fraudulent $100 bills at businesses throughout the Central Coast.

Janet Marie Deras, 21, and Ines Marie Jimenez, 30, allegedly attempted to pass two counterfeit $100 bills at J.C. Penny in Paso Robles on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

The women may have been accompanied by 37-year-old Joshua Lee Maddox, a person of interest who is possibly associated with a yellow 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, police said.

Both women have “numerous tattoos on their chests just below the neckline,” the release said. Deras reportedly has two star tattoos over her left eye and a “V-shaped diamond pattern tattoo in the center of her chest.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information on Deras’ or Jimenez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Paso Robles police officer Joseph Leonard at 805-237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.