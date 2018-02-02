Nipomo man arrested for trying to burglarize his neighbor’s home, sheriff says

A Nipomo woman was home alone early Friday morning when a next-door neighbor reportedly broke into a detached unit in a burglary attempt, officials say.
About 4 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a burglary in progress in a detached unit of a home located in the 900 block of W. Tefft Street, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Jim Montez III “rummaging through the unit,” the release said.
Montez III, who officials said lives next door, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and bail was set at $50,000.
Never miss a local story.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
Comments