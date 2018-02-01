Suspect in multiple fires charged with arson for Arroyo Grande residential blaze

Arroyo Grande police have filed felony arson charges for a 35-year-old man suspected of being involved in the 2017 fires that damaged residential property in the 400 block of Pecan Street.

Police identified Jesse Hubble, who is being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges stemming from Morro Bay, as a suspect after he was caught on residential surveillance footage at the scene of the fire, according to a police statement.

The requested charges include arson of an inhabited structure, arson of property and three felony enhancements.

Hubble is a suspect in prior arson cases and is on active parole, according to police.

