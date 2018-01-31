Couple caught on camera helping child steal giant unicorn from pizza shop

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season 0:51

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO 0:19

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:26

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

A couple stole the grand ticket prize — an inflated unicorn — from The Slice Pizza & Games Arroyo Grande. The woman distracted an employee while the man escaped with the unicorn. The pizza shop is asking for anyone with information to send them a message on Facebook (and owners say they'll be sure to secure the next prize to the top of the hub). The Slice Pizza & Games Arroyo Grande/Facebook
A couple stole the grand ticket prize — an inflated unicorn — from The Slice Pizza & Games Arroyo Grande. The woman distracted an employee while the man escaped with the unicorn. The pizza shop is asking for anyone with information to send them a message on Facebook (and owners say they'll be sure to secure the next prize to the top of the hub). The Slice Pizza & Games Arroyo Grande/Facebook

Crime

Couple caught on camera helping child steal giant unicorn from pizza shop

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

January 31, 2018 01:10 PM

An unidentified man and woman won’t be up for any “role model of the year” awards after they were caught on surveillance video apparently helping their child steal a giant, inflatable unicorn from The Slice Pizza & Games in Arroyo Grande.

Jason Goldie, whose family owns the pizzeria, said the incident occurred Tuesday night. The video, which was posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, shows a couple and their child grabbing the unicorn off a shelf.

Goldie said the woman distracted the lone employee on duty while the man and child walked around with the unicorn before all three left.

The unicorn was intended to be a grand prize that could be won with tickets acquired from playing games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Goldie said that while the theft didn’t present a significant financial loss (the unicorn cost less than $20), he was upset at the example the adults were setting.

“Their kid was a part of it. That’s the part we’re concerned about,” he said.

Given that they have long symbolized purity and innocence, it’s likely that the unicorn also would not approve of the theft.

If anyone has knowledge of the unicorn’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact The Slice at 805-904-6386.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season 0:51

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO 0:19

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:26

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season 0:51

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO 0:19

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:26

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

View More Video