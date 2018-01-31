Couple caught on camera helping child steal giant unicorn from pizza shop

An unidentified man and woman won’t be up for any “role model of the year” awards after they were caught on surveillance video apparently helping their child steal a giant, inflatable unicorn from The Slice Pizza & Games in Arroyo Grande.

Jason Goldie, whose family owns the pizzeria, said the incident occurred Tuesday night. The video, which was posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, shows a couple and their child grabbing the unicorn off a shelf.

Goldie said the woman distracted the lone employee on duty while the man and child walked around with the unicorn before all three left.

The unicorn was intended to be a grand prize that could be won with tickets acquired from playing games.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Goldie said that while the theft didn’t present a significant financial loss (the unicorn cost less than $20), he was upset at the example the adults were setting.

“Their kid was a part of it. That’s the part we’re concerned about,” he said.

Given that they have long symbolized purity and innocence, it’s likely that the unicorn also would not approve of the theft.

If anyone has knowledge of the unicorn’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact The Slice at 805-904-6386.