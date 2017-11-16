More Videos

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

Pause
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season 0:51

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO 0:19

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:26

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

Surveillance video shows 2 alleged thieves stealing from downtown SLO store 0:33

Surveillance video shows 2 alleged thieves stealing from downtown SLO store

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

The Slice Pizza & Games Arroyo Grande/Facebook
What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Local

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

A rock near the Bishop Peak trailhead on Highland Drive in San Luis Obispo was once again painted to look like a watermelon slice. The rock sparked a public debate when it was vandalized and cleaned in November. Hikers noticed the fresh paint job on Monday, December 25, 2017. The city has since returned it to its natural state.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Health & Medicine

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others

How you can help prevent sexual assaults

Crime

How you can help prevent sexual assaults

Here are some ways you can help prevent sexual assaults, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. The video "on sexual assault awareness and prevention in Isla Vista" also offers risk-reduction techniques from the Sheriff's Office.

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

Crime

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on surveillance camera prowling around the front porch of a home in the San Luis Drive and upper Monterey Street area early Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Here's video from home showing the man outside the home at 3:45 a.m. and using his cellphone light to look around.