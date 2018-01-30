More Videos

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that two men were found shot to death in California Valley in eastern San Luis Obispo County. Here's the scene on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Joe Johnston The Tribune
San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies responded to a report that two men were found shot to death in California Valley in eastern San Luis Obispo County. Here's the scene on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Crime

2 men found shot to death in California Valley were father and son, sheriff says

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 30, 2018 03:34 PM

A father and son were found shot to death Monday morning at a home in California Valley, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Monday, deputies responded at about 11:20 a.m. to a house in the 12000 block of Arrow Bear Trail, where they found Edward Chavez Mendoza, 70, and his son, Edmundo Eduardo Mendoza Jr., 37, dead from gunshot wounds. Both men were California Valley residents, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects or threats to the community at this time.

Monday marked the ninth time sheriff’s deputies responded to the home since 2012, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Four of the previous calls involved a person with a mental illness causing a disturbance and three of the calls resulted in a person at the home being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

CALIFORNIA VALLEY HOMICIDE small_Tribune

The address was registered last year to Edward Mendoza as a marijuana grow operation of up to 280 plants, according to county records.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the residence was once one of the larger cannabis growers in California Valley with about 500 plants, but the owners had recently been scaling back their cannabis cultivation in response to the county’s cannabis ordinance, which took effect on Jan. 1 and banned cannabis cultivation in California Valley.

And while the property is still equipped with hoop-houses made of white tarps and a water tank — signs of cultivation — it’s unclear if there are any plants there now.

On Monday, sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for the property on Arrow Bear Trail and processed the site for evidence, according to sheriff’s Cmdr. Jay Donovan.

As a result of the search, deputies seized four handguns, two shotguns and body armor. One of the handguns was reported stolen from the San Bernardino area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is ongoing, and autopsies for both men are scheduled for Wednesday.

Tribune reporters Monica Vaughan and Kaytlyn Leslie contributed to this story.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

