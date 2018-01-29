Cruz Antonio Guillen
Cruz Antonio Guillen Santa Maria Police Department
Cruz Antonio Guillen Santa Maria Police Department

Crime

Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen connected to Santa Maria robbery

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

January 29, 2018 04:54 PM

Santa Maria police are asking for help locating a robbery suspect they say is “armed and dangerous.”

Police say Cruz Antonio Guillen, 19, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Santa Maria.

The public is asked to not approach Guillen and instead contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

Police have not released additional information regarding the time or place of the robbery.

Anonymous tips can be left at the Police Department’s website: https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/requesting-service/anonymous-tipline-to-police.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

