Two men apparently shot to death in California Valley

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report that two men were found shot to death in California Valley.
Deputies were dispatched around 11:20 a.m. to a house where two men were reportedly found dead with a gun nearby in the 12000 block of Arrow Bear Trail.
The address was registered last year with the county as a marijuana grow operation of up to 280 plants, according to county records. Cannabis cultivation is no longer allowed in California Valley.
And while the property is still equipped with hoop-houses made of white tarps and a water tank — signs of cultivation — it’s unclear if there are any plants there now.
Never miss a local story.
The crime scene is on one of the scarcely populated dirt roads in a residential development that never grew in the isolated area.
A handful of law enforcement vehicles were parked in front of the house Monday afternoon — two Fish and Wildlife and two sheriff’s vehicles. A sheriff’s deputy writing on a clipboard was speaking with a middle-aged couple behind the crime-scene tape near an old white Suzuki Swift L3 parked in the driveway.
The rural property contains a mishmash of structures: a rusted trailer, a house, and small buildings made of plywood.
A few miles away from the crime scene, Carrie York, general manager of the California Valley CSD, wasn’t surprised to hear about the apparent shooting in light of the area’s marijuana boom.
“I know there’s a lot of money in growing. It doesn’t surprise me someone would be shot,” said York, who moved to California Valley about six months ago to be near her daughter. “Not many things like this happen. There’s a lot of good here but there is that element.”
This is developing story and will be updated.
Comments