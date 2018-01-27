Police arrest 3 suspects for allegedly robbing teenager in Los Osos

Three suspects are in custody after allegedly robbing a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint Friday during what deputies described as an attempted drug transaction.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, the teen got into a vehicle in the 1500 block of Eighth Street in Los Osos, where three other male teens — 19, 18 and 17, all from Paso Robles — robbed him of “an undisclosed amount of cash,” according to a statement from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects then allegedly drove the teen a short distance and dropped him off unharmed.
The Sheriff’s Gang Task Force investigated and discovered the vehicle, with all three suspects in it, in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles. Police took all three suspects into custody without incident.
Never miss a local story.
The sheriff’s office declined to release the names, booking photos or bail status of the suspects.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler
Comments