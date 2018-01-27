Crime

Police arrest 3 suspects for allegedly robbing teenager in Los Osos

By Andrew Sheeler

January 27, 2018

Three suspects are in custody after allegedly robbing a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint Friday during what deputies described as an attempted drug transaction.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, the teen got into a vehicle in the 1500 block of Eighth Street in Los Osos, where three other male teens — 19, 18 and 17, all from Paso Robles — robbed him of “an undisclosed amount of cash,” according to a statement from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects then allegedly drove the teen a short distance and dropped him off unharmed.

The Sheriff’s Gang Task Force investigated and discovered the vehicle, with all three suspects in it, in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles. Police took all three suspects into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office declined to release the names, booking photos or bail status of the suspects.

