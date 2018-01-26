ICE arrests 3 undocumented immigrants in SLO

Federal agents detained three undocumented immigrants in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning, according to a spokeswoman from Rep. Salud Carbajal’s office.

Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made the arrests in a series of traffic stops near the suspects’ residence on Johnson Avenue, near French Hospital Medical Center, said Carbajal spokeswoman Tess Whittlesey.

She said the suspects were arrested on suspicion of possession or selling a controlled substance, driving under the influence and possession of stolen property.

Whittlesey said she did not have the names of the suspects.

ICE spokeswoman Lori Haley said the three suspects were “administratively arrested” Wednesday as part of a targeted enforcement operation.

“Since these were administrative immigration arrests, I am not able to proactively release names or any other information pertinent to their case,” Haley wrote in an email statement.

She added that ICE agents make criminal and administrative arrests every day.

“In all instances, our arrests are targeted — we don’t engage in indiscriminate sweeps or raids,” she said.