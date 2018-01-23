56-year-old Atascadero man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls

A 56-year-old Atascadero man is accused of sexually assaulting four girls, Atascadero police said Tuesday.
Jess Drue Brasuell III was initially arrested in November of 2017, after detectives investigated a reported sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl, police said. Officers served a search warrant at Brasuell’s home in the 7100 block of Sombrilla Avenue, and Brasuell was arrested on suspicion of “various felony charges.”
In the course of the investigation, police identified additional victims. Currently, Brasuell is accused of assaulting three other girls, police said.
He is being held in jail on suspicion of charges including rape of an unconscious victim, rape of a drugged victim, contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime and felony oral copulation with a person under 18, according to San Luis Obispo County Jail records. In a news release, Atascadero police said they also suspect Brasuell of possessing child pornography and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.
Never miss a local story.
Brasuell is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to jail records.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments