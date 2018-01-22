Crime

Man tried to kidnap 9-year-old girl from Templeton playground, sheriff says

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

January 22, 2018 05:32 PM

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man tried to kidnap a young girl from a playground in Templeton this weekend.

According to a news release, deputies received a report of an attempted kidnapping on Saturday at a mobile home park in the 1200 block of Bennett Way.

A 9-year-old girl told her family a man tried to grab her at the playground, but she was able to break free and run home, according to the release. She described the alleged kidnapper as a Hispanic male of unknown age, approximately 6 feet tall, of thin build with black hair and a black beard.

Deputies searched the neighborhood but were unable to locate anyone matching that description.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4500.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

