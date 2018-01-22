Uber driver charged with 4 rapes in SLO; DA looking for more victims

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow on Monday announced his office is searching for more victims of an undocumented immigrant Uber driver from Santa Maria who allegedly raped four San Luis Obispo women.

District Attorney Dan Dow said his office filed 10 charges against Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, 39, who was arrested on Wednesday. The charges range from rape of an intoxicated person to residential burglary.

Alarcon-Nunez was arraigned on Monday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, with the prosecutor seeking $1,475,000 in bail, up from the $200,000 required when he was arrested, Dow said.

The District Attorney’s Office is searching for more potential victims, as Alarcon-Nunez drove for Uber in other places, including Santa Barbara, Dow said.

Dow also said U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement informed him Alarcon-Nunez is a Mexican citizen who was voluntarily deported from New Mexico in 2005.

Nunez was carrying a 2015 California driver’s license, and it’s unclear how long he’s been in the United States, Dow said.

