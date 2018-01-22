Fugitive on Texas Most Wanted list arrested in Cayucos

A fugitive on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list with ties to SLO County was arrested in Cayucos on Sunday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
About 3:30 p.m., authorities from the sheriff’s narcotics unit and gang task force apprehended Blake Everett Reed, 32, in the 900 block of Park Avenue, according to a news release.
Reed was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a public servant, harassing a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Reed was considered armed and dangerous, and Texas officials believed he could be in either Cayucos or Cambria, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Never miss a local story.
Authorities were able to find Reed through a combination of investigative work, including surveillance, and information received from the public, according to officials.
Multiple Texas law enforcement agencies helped locate Reed, as did the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, which used “a number” of warrants and documents to help find the fugitive.
Reed was arrested without incident and was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Texas, officials said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments