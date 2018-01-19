Trey Anthony Wilson, 22, of Oceano was arrested Friday, January 19, 2018, on suspicion of several charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing
Crime

Trespassing suspect with stolen gun, dagger arrested in A.G., police say

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

January 19, 2018 03:18 PM

Police arrested a 22-year-old Oceano man Friday morning after he allegedly broke into an unoccupied residence in Arroyo Grande and was found with a stolen firearm, a dagger, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Arroyo Grande police responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Strawberry Avenue at 9 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found someone forced their way into the unoccupied residence. After searching the residence, officers located Trey Anthony Wilson hiding inside the garage, according to a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Upon further investigation, police located the stolen firearm, a dagger, narcotics and drug paraphernalia in Wilson’s possession.

Wilson was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and bail has been set at $20,000.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

