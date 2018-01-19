Trespassing suspect with stolen gun, dagger arrested in A.G., police say

Police arrested a 22-year-old Oceano man Friday morning after he allegedly broke into an unoccupied residence in Arroyo Grande and was found with a stolen firearm, a dagger, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Arroyo Grande police responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Strawberry Avenue at 9 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, officers found someone forced their way into the unoccupied residence. After searching the residence, officers located Trey Anthony Wilson hiding inside the garage, according to a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
Upon further investigation, police located the stolen firearm, a dagger, narcotics and drug paraphernalia in Wilson’s possession.
Wilson was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and bail has been set at $20,000.
