SLO police plan 4 DUI checkpoints in next 10 days

The San Luis Obispo Police Department plans to conduct several DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols in the city over the next two weeks.

Areas with high frequencies of collisions and DUI arrests will be monitored by the department’s DUI Enforcement Team from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to a news release. The operations also will take place in the same time slot on Jan. 23 and Jan. 26.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment — including marijuana, prescription drugs and some over-the-counter medication.

Those caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000, the release said.

Funding for the patrols and checkpoints is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.