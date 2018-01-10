Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive has ties to SLO County

A fugitive on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list has ties to SLO County.
Blake Everett Reed, 32, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a public servant, harassing a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest.
The agency said Reed has ties to Cambria and Cayucos. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has issued multiple warrants for his arrest since May 2017, and he has “an extensive criminal history consisting of multiple violent crimes,” DPS said.
Reed’s last known address was in Hawkins, Texas.
Reed is described as a white male, about 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms and his left leg and scars on his left knee and forearm.
Reed has a history of working in the oilfield drilling agency, DPS said.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477.
