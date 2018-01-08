Santa Maria police under investigation after officer-involved shooting

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident began about 6:15 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 400 block of East Mill Street, according to a news release.

Police say Alejandro Valdez, 27, of Santa Maria, allegedly made threats while on the phone with dispatchers, then went outside and confronted officers surrounding his home. He was making suicidal statements and armed with two knives, according to the release.

One officer used a 40mm less-lethal sponge round as Valdez advanced toward officers, but the man continued to advance, the release said. Four Santa Maria police officers then fired lethal rounds.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation to determine an official cause and manner of death, and toxicology and lab results are pending. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sheriff’s detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting at the request of the Santa Maria Police Department. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review to determine the lawfulness of the force used.