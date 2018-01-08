1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria

A knife-wielding man making suicidal statements died Sunday night after he confronted Santa Maria police officers who used less-lethal weapons before deploying firearms.
The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. on the 400 block of East Mill Street, according to Sgt. Woody Vega of the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers had responded about 6:15 p.m. to a domestic disturbance at an apartment building in the area when the shooting occurred.
“It was learned an armed suicidal male had been threatening other family members inside the home,” police said in a written statement.
Officers attempted to calm the situation by communicating with the agitated man, police said.
“The male came out of the home armed with two knives and confronted officers after making suicidal statements,” police said late Sunday night in a written statement. “The officers attempted to stop his aggressive actions by deploying a less-lethal projectile, which was unsuccessful. The officers were forced to deploy their firearms, which ended the threat.”
At least one neighbor reportedly heard multiple gunshots about 6:50 p.m.
The male, whose name and age have not released, died of his injuries, police said.
Officers involved in the incident were not injured.
The incident is under investigation.
