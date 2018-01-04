Stolen surfboards lead Santa Barbara deputies to trove of pilfered goods

The arrest of a Santa Barbara man suspected of attempting to sell stolen surfboards led deputies to a trove of allegedly pilfered goods, including laptop computers, cellphones, mail, credit cards and even a pickup.
Santa Barbara County deputies on Wednesday were called to Play It Again Sports, in the 4800 block of Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara, after 44-year-old Aaron Derkacz allegedly attempted to sell surfboards believed to have been stolen Tuesday near the beach in Santa Barbara.
Deputies detained Derkacz as well as 26-year-old Carly Jo Orrison of Solvang and 25-year-old Kevin Derrick of Santa Barbara, both of whom were sitting in a nearby parked pickup that deputies said was reported stolen from Santa Maria in December.
Deputies said Orrison and Derrick “provided false information to deputies.”
Never miss a local story.
A search of the truck turned up several items “of suspected stolen property” as well as a credit card skimming device “typically used to encode other cards with stolen credit card information,” authorities said.
Deputies booked all three suspects into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Derkacz was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property and is being held on $20,000 bail. Orrison was released from custody after being booked on suspicion of providing false information to a peace officer. Derrick was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of a credit card skimming device, identity theft, mail theft and providing false information to a peace officer and is being held without bail on a probation violation.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler
Comments