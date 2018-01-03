Sean Michael Cullen, 37, Arroyo Grande was arrested Wednesday, January 3, 2017, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, failing to appear on a felony charge and probation violations.
Crime

Heroin, meth, cash seized as deputies arrest wanted Arroyo Grande man

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

January 03, 2018 05:39 PM

Black tar heroin, methamphetamine and about $500 in cash was discovered when deputies served a search warrant for a wanted felon at a rural Arroyo Grande residence Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Sean Michael Cullen, 37, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as failing to appear on a felony charge and probation violations, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force served the search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Pinecone Way at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators arrested Cullen, who was wanted from a Dec. 10, 2017, incident in which he a fled from deputies after being stopped for a probation violation. At that time, deputies discovered a stolen handgun inside Cullen’s car, authorities said.

Cullen was taken into custody without incident Wednesday. Investigators found more than an ounce of black tar heroin, about 8 grams of methamphetamine and $500 in cash, according to the release. Officials said the investigation is continuing.

Cullen was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail and bail was set at $80,000.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

