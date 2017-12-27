Morro Bay police arrest 2 suspected ‘Grinches’

Morro Bay police on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men suspected of stealing multiple holiday packages.

Stephen Michael Maier, 29, and Kyle Michael Turner, 27, are suspected of being behind the theft of numerous packages from communities neighboring Morro Bay in recent days, according to a release titled “How the Grinches Almost Stole Christmas.”

While on patrol Tuesday, Officer Will Marvos stopped a vehicle for a code violation on Kennedy Way, near Quintana Road. Marvos arrested the driver, Maier, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, while Turner was arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal drugs.

Marvos and other officers investigated and found the two men “in possession of multiple items of stolen property, including several stolen pieces of mail located inside their vehicle,” according to a police statement.

“The investigation revealed that the suspects committed numerous vehicle thefts where jewelry, checkbooks, credit cards, clothing, boxing gear and other items were stolen” from victims in Los Osos, Cayucos and Atascadero, according to police.

Police have been working to return the stolen goods to their proper owners.

“Several happy theft victims were contacted and responded to the Morro Bay Police Station to recover their stolen property,” police stated.

Maier and Turner were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, where they remain on $20,000 bond.