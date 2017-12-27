Atascadero police ask for help finding ‘organized crime crew’

Atascadero police are asking for help finding two members of an “organized crime crew” that has been targeting a variety of small businesses over the last seven months.
According to police, the suspects have gone into attorney’s offices, doctor’s offices, therapy centers and boutiques. Police have identified one of the suspects by name as John Thomas Reynolds, a black man from San Luis Obispo who is currently wanted in SLO County on unrelated charges. The other suspect has only been identified as a black female. Police say the two are working together.
In most cases, “the staff were otherwise occupied assisting clients or conducting meetings while their purses and wallets lay unattended in seemingly well-hidden locations,” police said in a news release. The two suspects would then take credit cards and flee before they could be caught, police said.
The woman has been using the stolen cards to purchase expensive items from chain stores like Target and CVS, police said. Police do not currently know where Reynolds and the woman are and ask anyone with information to call Det. Kellye Netz at 805-461-5051.
Never miss a local story.
Police also ask people throughout the county working in offices and small businesses to lock up purses and wallets that might be left unattended throughout the day.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments