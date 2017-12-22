Police arrest 3 teens suspected in armed robbery, beating in Morro Bay

Morro Bay police have arrested all three suspected participants in an alleged armed robbery Dec. 15 in the 700 block of Quintana Road.

The suspects — Irving Esteban Cobarruviasfigueroa, 18; Brandon Blake Foley, 18; and a 17-year-old male — are all from Los Osos.

According to the Morro Bay Police Department, two of the teens approached a parked vehicle on the evening of Dec. 15 and assaulted the vehicle’s passenger, while the third teen attacked the driver as he attempted to exit the vehicle.

One of the teens, Cobarruviasfigueroa, allegedly showed the driver a silver and black handgun — later determined to be a pellet gun — in his waistband and demanded the driver’s wallet. The driver refused, and the suspect allegedly entered the vehicle and took the driver’s cellphone, while the other two suspects continued to hit the passenger before taking his wallet and watch. All three then fled the area on foot, police said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Monday, Morro Bay police said they were able to positively identify Cobarruviasfigueroa as the alleged gun-wielding suspect. Police said Cobarruviasfigueroa “provided information confirming his part in the criminal act.”

Police identified the remaining two suspects and successfully took them into custody Wednesday.

All three suspects are being held on suspicion of robbery. Cobarruviasfigueroa and Foley are in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail on $60,000 bail, and the minor suspect, whose name police have withheld, at San Luis Obispo Juvenile Justice Center.