Manhunt underway for suspect who allegedly robbed SLO Credit Union

Authorities were searching for a man Thursday night who allegedly robbed SLO Credit Union earlier in the day.

Officers were dispatched to the bank at 1220 Osos St. at about 1:45 p.m. after receiving a report that a robbery just occurred, the police department said in a news release.

The suspect, described as a white male in his 60s, allegedly entered the bank and waited for customers to leave before approaching a teller and demanding money.

After taking the money, the suspect walked back out the front door and was last seen walking south on Osos St. toward Pacific St., police said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man is reportedly between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6, weighing about 160 pounds. Officials said he was last seen wearing “a black ball cap with a black hooded sweatshirt over the top of the hat.”

He also wore light-colored long pants and light-colored gloves. It appeared he was unshaven but did not have a thick beard, the release said.

No weapons were seen during the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Those with information are encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317.