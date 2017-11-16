Blanca Paz Trejo of Santa Maria is accused of stealing broccoli seeds from her former employer, Growers Transplanting Inc. in Nipomo.
Blanca Paz Trejo of Santa Maria is accused of stealing broccoli seeds from her former employer, Growers Transplanting Inc. in Nipomo. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
Blanca Paz Trejo of Santa Maria is accused of stealing broccoli seeds from her former employer, Growers Transplanting Inc. in Nipomo. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Santa Maria woman tried to sell $20,000 in stolen broccoli seeds, sheriff says

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 16, 2017 04:34 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 21-year-old Santa Maria woman has been charged with felony possession of stolen property after authorities found her using Facebook to try to sell more than $20,000 worth of broccoli seeds stolen from her former employer, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies received a report of stolen broccoli seeds from Growers Transplanting Inc., a wholesale plant nursery, in Nipomo in early October, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During the investigation, an employee told authorities that Blanca Paz Trejo, an ex-employee at the company, was selling similar broccoli seeds using a Facebook account under a different name.

On Oct. 4, deputies contacted Trejo through social media to arrange a purchase of her broccoli seeds, the Sheriff’s Office said. When they arrived at the location, deputies inspected the seeds and noticed that the lot and batch numbers were the same as the stolen seeds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials then searched Trejo’s Santa Maria home and found the original boxes where the seeds had been stored, the agency said. Authorities estimate the value of the stolen seeds to be about $22,750, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities returned the seeds to Growers Transplanting Inc., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Trejo was charged with felony possession of stolen property by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Comments  

Videos

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:26

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande
CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101
Surveillance video shows 2 alleged thieves stealing from downtown SLO store 0:33

Surveillance video shows 2 alleged thieves stealing from downtown SLO store

View More Video