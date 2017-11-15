2 people arrested after car chase in stolen vehicle along Hwy. 101 through SLO County

Two people were arrested Wednesday night in Arroyo Grande after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in a stolen car through San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The pursuit started in South County at about 6:30 p.m. when an officer attempted to pull over a maroon Honda sedan for an unsafe lane change on Highway 101, CHP said.
The vehicle traveled north on Highway 101, eventually making a U-turn and reversing direction at the top of the Cuesta Grade before running out of gas near Oak Park Boulevard in Arroyo Grande.
CHP officers conducted a felony stop and took the driver, Richard Gabriel Corbitt, 23, of Atascadero, and Brandee Diane Bing, 20, of Arroyo Grande into custody. They were arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer and both had outstanding warrants, CHP said.
The pursuit lasted about 40 minutes and covered 43 miles, according to CHP.
