2 people arrested after car chase in stolen vehicle along Hwy. 101 through SLO County

More Videos

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:26

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

Pause
CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

How you can help prevent sexual assaults 8:20

How you can help prevent sexual assaults

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO 0:42

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO

New trail opens at Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos 1:13

New trail opens at Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture 1:45

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this 1:22

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this

Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language 1:38

Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language

  • Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

    Police officers and the California Highway Patrol pursued a vehicle on Highway 101 on Wednesday that drove north to the Cuesta Grade, then turned around before being pulled over in Arroyo Grande.

Police officers and the California Highway Patrol pursued a vehicle on Highway 101 on Wednesday that drove north to the Cuesta Grade, then turned around before being pulled over in Arroyo Grande. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Police officers and the California Highway Patrol pursued a vehicle on Highway 101 on Wednesday that drove north to the Cuesta Grade, then turned around before being pulled over in Arroyo Grande. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Crime

2 people arrested after car chase in stolen vehicle along Hwy. 101 through SLO County

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

November 15, 2017 8:20 PM

Two people were arrested Wednesday night in Arroyo Grande after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in a stolen car through San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit started in South County at about 6:30 p.m. when an officer attempted to pull over a maroon Honda sedan for an unsafe lane change on Highway 101, CHP said.

The vehicle traveled north on Highway 101, eventually making a U-turn and reversing direction at the top of the Cuesta Grade before running out of gas near Oak Park Boulevard in Arroyo Grande.

CHP officers conducted a felony stop and took the driver, Richard Gabriel Corbitt, 23, of Atascadero, and Brandee Diane Bing, 20, of Arroyo Grande into custody. They were arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer and both had outstanding warrants, CHP said.

The pursuit lasted about 40 minutes and covered 43 miles, according to CHP.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

View More Video