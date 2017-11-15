Jonathan Ocampo-Espinal was arrested after police found drugs and a loaded gun inside his Mustang Village apartment in SLO on Monday, November 13, 2017, police said.
Crime

Drugs, loaded gun found in Mustang Village apartment; man arrested

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 15, 2017 8:47 AM

A Mustang Village resident was arrested after police found cocaine, heroin, marijuana and a loaded firearm in his apartment, police said.

On Monday, San Luis Obispo Police detectives served a search warrant at the apartment complex, which mostly houses college students, after they received information that Jonathan Ocampo-Espinal, 21, was believed to be selling illegal drugs out of his apartment, police said.

During a search of Ocampo-Espinal’s residence, police found more than an ounce of cocaine, several bags of marijuana and about four and a half grams of heroin, in addition to a loaded semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

Police also found other items “consistent with drug sales” in the home, according to a news release.

Ocampo Espinal was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine for sale, possessing marijuana for sale, possessing heroin and possessing controlled substances while also possessing a loaded firearm.

He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to police. Jail records did not show Ocampo-Espinal in custody as of Wednesday morning.

