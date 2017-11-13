Group of Bakersfield men stole from parked cars at Morro Rock, police say

Morro Bay police arrested five Bakersfield men Nov. 9 in connection with two alleged vehicle burglaries in the area of Morro Rock.
According to a news release, police responded to the Morro Rock parking area for a reported theft from a vehicle about 6 p.m. that day. When they got there, police were informed by the owner of the vehicle that she had seen the suspects inside the car, and then leaving the area.
Police detained five male suspects: Elvis Sandoval, 25; Omar Macias, 22; Oswaldo Villegas, 19; Alberto Noriega, 20; and a 17-year-old juvenile.
The suspects were found to be in possession of about $1,000 worth of property from two separate vehicles in the area, including backpacks, sporting goods and a bicycle.
The four adult males were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and the juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. As of Monday night, only Macias was still in custody.
The Morro Bay Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident, or who may have been a victim of theft from this same area on the same date or time, to call 805-772-6225.
