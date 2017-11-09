Public’s help sought in finding convicted felon with ties to SLO County

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a 33-year-old man who is wanted for an outstanding felony no-bail warrant.
Gabriel Manuel Olivas served a sentence in California state prison after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a news release said.
Olivas has ties to the unincorporated area of the Santa Maria Valley known as Tanglewood, the city of Santa Maria and the city of Guadalupe. He is also known to frequent the Oceano and Nipomo areas of San Luis Obispo County, the release said.
Those with information on the whereabouts of Olivas are encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150 or call the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171.
Officials said if you see Olivas, do not approach him.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
