2 men caught on camera allegedly stealing from downtown SLO store

More Videos

How you can help prevent sexual assaults 8:20

How you can help prevent sexual assaults

Pause
Can you guess these SLO County landmarks from above? 3:11

Can you guess these SLO County landmarks from above?

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:14

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

Free Cayucos beach house moves across town 1:33

Free Cayucos beach house moves across town

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 1:47

Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared

Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier 1:00

Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier

Why I grow marijuana: SLO County Rastafarian argues for religious freedom 1:28

Why I grow marijuana: SLO County Rastafarian argues for religious freedom

Bayside Church prays for Texas shooting victims 0:41

Bayside Church prays for Texas shooting victims

Otto the otter released back home in Morro Bay after surviving domoic acid poisoning 2:35

Otto the otter released back home in Morro Bay after surviving domoic acid poisoning

  • Surveillance video shows 2 alleged thieves stealing from downtown SLO store

    Cheap Thrills Records in San Luis Obispo is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole nearly $500 in merchandise from the store in October 2017. Here's surveillance video from the store.

Cheap Thrills Records in San Luis Obispo is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole nearly $500 in merchandise from the store in October 2017. Here's surveillance video from the store.
Cheap Thrills Records in San Luis Obispo is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole nearly $500 in merchandise from the store in October 2017. Here's surveillance video from the store.

Crime

2 men caught on camera allegedly stealing from downtown SLO store

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

November 07, 2017 9:52 PM

Cheap Thrills Records in San Luis Obispo is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole nearly $500 in merchandise from the store last month.

Co-owner Kjerstin Ferris said two men went into the store at 563 Higuera St. on Oct. 27 and stole two Xbox controllers valued at $60 apiece and six games worth about $60 each.

Ferris said employees discovered empty packages for the two controllers and reviewed security camera footage to see when and how the items were taken.

Ferris said the games were for several platforms and she believes they planned to resell the items.

“We feel this was not their first trip,” Ferris said, “but (the) first time we caught them on video, as recently we’ve been having some loss in that section.”

The theft has been reported to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the police department at 805-781-7312 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How you can help prevent sexual assaults

View More Video