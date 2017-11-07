2 men caught on camera allegedly stealing from downtown SLO store

Cheap Thrills Records in San Luis Obispo is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole nearly $500 in merchandise from the store last month.
Co-owner Kjerstin Ferris said two men went into the store at 563 Higuera St. on Oct. 27 and stole two Xbox controllers valued at $60 apiece and six games worth about $60 each.
Ferris said employees discovered empty packages for the two controllers and reviewed security camera footage to see when and how the items were taken.
Ferris said the games were for several platforms and she believes they planned to resell the items.
“We feel this was not their first trip,” Ferris said, “but (the) first time we caught them on video, as recently we’ve been having some loss in that section.”
The theft has been reported to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the police department at 805-781-7312 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.
