Officials detain Cambria man wanted for alleged attempted murder with a hatchet

A 32-year-old Cambria man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly threatened to kill another man and hit him in the face with a hatchet Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
About 8:30 a.m., authorities received a report that Kellen Christopher Trimble was seen walking along Main Street in Cambria before heading down to a creek area under the Highway 1 bridge, a news release said.
Trimble had reportedly assaulted another man Friday night in a transient camp in Cambria and fled the scene. A search was conducted by sheriff’s deputies, K-9s, state park rangers, California Highway Patrol officers and a CHP plane, but they were not able to locate Trimble.
After receiving a call from a Cambria citizen Saturday morning, a state parks ranger located Trimble in the creek bed and detained him, the release said.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Trimble on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and bail was set at $500,000.
