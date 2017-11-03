Police seek Santa Maria man wanted in alleged Halloween stabbing

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Santa Maria man sought on suspicion of attempted murder after a Halloween stabbing, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Eric Arias Morales, 32, has been identified as a suspect in the stabbing that occurred about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of stab wounds.
During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
The motive for the stabbing remains unclear and is under investigation, police said.
Morales is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the location of Morales is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.
