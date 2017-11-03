Cambria man wanted after alleged attempted murder with hatchet

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who allegedly threatened to kill another man and hit him in the face with a hatchet Friday in Cambria as 32-year-old Kellen Christopher Trimble.

About 1:45 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault in a transient camp near Cambria Drive, where the victim received a minor laceration and refused medical treatment at the scene, a news release said.

Trimble reportedly fled the scene and a search was conducted by sheriff’s deputies, K-9s, state park rangers, California Highway Patrol officers and a CHP plane, but they were not able to locate the suspect.

Trimble is known to law enforcement, and the weapon used in the assault as been recovered, officials said.

“At this time, there is no threat to the public,” the release said.

Anyone who sees Trimble is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.