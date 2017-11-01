Police searching for man who allegedly tried to kidnap boy in Orcutt

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old boy on his way to school Wednesday morning in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the area of Foster Road and Cedarhurst Drive about 8 a.m. after receiving a report of a man attempting to kidnap a St. Joseph High School student, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Police said the man reportedly approached the boy from behind, wrapped his arms around his upper body and began pulling him backward about 10 to 15 feet.
The boy was able to kick his way free and ran to safety, where his adult sister called 911. He was not injured, officials said.
The man was described as “a dark-skinned Hispanic adult,” about 5-foot-10 with a medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and green cargo shorts. The sweatshirt was pulled over his head to conceal his identity, according to the release.
Officials said the man is believed to be driving an older model white pickup truck, possibly a Ford single cab. Deputies were not able to locate a matching vehicle or develop any leads while canvassing the area minutes after the 911 call, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Maria at 805-934-6150 or the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171.
Residents in the area and St. Joseph High School students should remain vigilant and call 911 to report any suspicious people and/or activity.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
